Lions Preparation Propels Them To Dominant Win

Columbua, Ga (WRBL) – For the first time this season the Columbus Lions were able to have a full week of practice ahead of their road game against the Jersey Flight. That kind of preparation paid off in a big way. The Lions dominated the Flight as they won 49-15. Columbus Head Coach Jason Gibson said it was the team’s intense preparation that propelled them to this win. He noticed how locked in his team was after one specific practice.

“I mean we were outside in the stadium and it was hot. Guys were sweating and they were tired and we dogged everybody out. I told them at the end of practice that you just won the game tonight. There’s no way any other team in the league can simulate that type of practice with what you guys did tonight. We just game out of the gate just firing on all cylinders,” said Gibson.



One of the most impressive parts of this win was how the Columbus defense held the Flight to such a low score. The players were excited to make this kind of statement but they’re aren’t satisfied with just this performance.

“I feel like we came out with an edge that we had a point to prove. I feel like we’re not where we want to be but we’re taking steps to get there. Like Kobe said the job’s not done yet, Ulric Jones – Columbus Lions Defensive Lineman

This Saturday is a big rivalry game for the Lions as they host the Jacksonville Sharks on Saturday June 19th.