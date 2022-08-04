Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Earlier this week the Columbus Lions reported that quarterback Mason Espinosa won’t return next season. WRBL Sports did confirm with the former Lions signal caller that he has retired.

Espinosa played three full seasons with the Lions, and played in a few games during the recent 2022 season. Throughout his time in Columbus, Espinosa had full command of the explosive Lions offense. He won the 2021 NAL MVP Award and has led the Lions to a pair of NAL Championship Game apperances.

As he closes the indoor football chapter on his life, Espinosa reflected on what the Chattahoochee Valley and the Lions fans meant to him.

“Columbus, Phenix City they’ve become my home just flat out. My life has changed since moving there. It’s just an absolute honor to have been your quarterback, and to have been the guy leading your organization. There are memories that I will hold near and dear to my heart. There not even on the field but off the field. I’m so honored to just have been a part of that, and to be embraced by you guys. So, thank you so much.” Mason Espinosa



Espinosa has been hired as the offensive coordinator for the DePauw Tigers, a Division III school in Greencastle, Indiana.