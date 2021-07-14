Lions ready to roll after double-bye week

Columbus, GA (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions will get back to action this weekend after their double-bye week. This will be the first game for Columbus since they beat the Carolina Cobras 54-30 on June 26th.

The 1st place Lions will put their four game winning streak on the line against heated rival Jacksonville on Saturday. The Lions also know that these next two games against the Sharks and Albany will be key games to have if they want to have homefield advantage in the post season.



“You know, really the stretch is now. We should be targeting what the season should be like now,” said Lions wide receiver Lonnie Outlaw. “At the end of the day, go with what we do best.”



The Lions are red-hot with a 5-4 record which has them tied for 1st place in the National Arena League standings. However the team is approaching this week like it’s a blank slate.



“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to set the tone early. We’re 0-0 right now. That’ the mentality we have. I think with these few games coming up it’s just that mentality that we got to go hard and set the tone,” said Lions wide receiver Sam Dobbs.

Columbus and Jacksonville will square off on Saturday evening, kickoff is set for 7 p.m.