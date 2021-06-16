Lions Will Retire Damian Daniels’ Number

Columbus, GA – Indoor football is a game that showcases so much offense. Every once in a while there’s a defensive super star that just changes a franchise. The Columbus Lions defensive star was Damian Daniels who set the Lions career record with 116. The franchise will honor the career of the “Nighthawk” by retiring his #4 this weekend.

“This is a dream come true for me man. This is a huge moment not just for me but um my family, close friends and even some of the fans that have followed me the majority of my career. They’ve reached out and told me how excited they are. So, it’s a lot of people looking forward this one,” said Daniels.

In his first 5 seasons with Columbus, the Shaw High graduate was named Defensive Player Of The Year. When the Lions captured the Southern Indoor Football Championship of course Daniels led the team in interceptions.

Daniels has a storied career packed with records and championships. He credits the Lions changing his life.

“It not only gave me an opportunity to play professional football but it also opened so many other doors for me. And just gave me so many opportunities that kind of put my life in a whole different direction then it was going,” said Daniels.

The Lions will retire Daniels jersey at halftime of the Jacksonville vs Columbus game on Saturday June 19th.