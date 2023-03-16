MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — No. 1 overall seed Alabama is taking on Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Tip off is set for 1:45 p.m. airing on Channel 5.

WKRG will provide game updates and other storylines through out the game. WKRG’s Simone Eli and Gerhard Mathangani are in Birmingham covering the matchup.

The sports team will be live in our 4 p.m., 5 p.m. 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts recapping the Alabama game and previewing the Auburn first round game.

You will hear from head coach Nate Oats and Crimson Tide athletes as well as Tigers’ head coach Bruce Pearl previewing the first round matchup against Iowa. That game is scheduled to tip off at 5:50 p.m. on TNT.

Live Updates

Media Timeout (15:39): Alabama leads the Islanders 64-44. Brandon Miller remains scoreless.

2nd Half (3:35 p.m.): Alabama and Texas A&M CC second half action has begun. The Crimson Tide leads 54-34.

1st Half Thoughts

Alabama jumped out to a quick lead over Texas A&M CC using their size and physicality. The Crimson Tide caught fire from the 3-PT line making 10-of-18 (56%). Alabama also shot better than 50% from the field.

Star freshman Brandon Miller did not score in the first half. Guard Mark Spears leads the Crimson Tide with 13 points on three 3-PTs. Noah Clowney added nine points in the first five minutes, but foul trouble has kept him off the floor for most of the first half.

WKRG’s Simone Eli and Gerhard Mathangani shared their thoughts on the first half on Facebook Live.

At the half: Alabama leads 54-34.

Media Timeout (2:07): Alabama leads 48-27 with two minutes remaining in the first half. Brandon Miller remains scoreless. The Crimson Tide is 10-of-17 from 3-PT (59%).

Media Timeout (7:20): Alabama now leads 37-23 at the third media timeout. Guard Mark Sears made three 3-PT in a row and has nine points. The Crimson Tide is 8-of-11 from 3-PT (73%).

Media Timeout (11:15): Alabama leads Texas A&M CC 22-15 at the second media timeout. Clowney has 10 points. Star freshman Brandon Miller does not have a point. The Crimson Tide is 5-of-7 from the 3-PT line (71%).

Media Timeout (15:47): Alabama has jumped out a 9-4 lead at the first media timeout. Freshman forward Noah Clowney leads the Crimson Tide with seven points early in the first half.

2:18 p.m.: The game has tipped-off on Channel 5.