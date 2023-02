BIRMINGHAM (WRBL) – The Lady Indians of Loachapoka made their second consecutive trip to the AHSAA Semifinals, but their run came to an end Monday at the hands of Spring Garden, 62-34. The dynamic duo of Jasmyn Thomas and Taylah Murph combined for 24 of Loachapoka’s 34 points in the game. You can watch the highlights and hear from the team in the video player above.