Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Loachapoka High School is mourning the death of a beloved assistant football coach and baseball coach Jeff Klein. A couple weeks ago, Coach Klein was suffering from severe back pains and went to a local hospital. He was faced with a diagnosis of Stage 4 cancer.



His wife, Adrienne, announced that Coach Klein passed away at 2:36 pm on Wednesday afternoon after he was taken off life support. The post was shared on social media that he passed while surrounded by loved one.



Loachapoka head football coach and athletic director Reco Newton praised Coach Klein on helping his players get recruited, but also being a light to everyone around him.



“Coach Klein had a way of brightening a room. It could be after a bad game, a bad day, or anything. He always had a joke or something that he could tell. Or something that he can say that will make you think that maybe that wasn’t so bad. He always had something that he could say or do if you’re having a bad day. Or you’re just not in a space that you wanted to be in. He’s just going to lighten the whole day up and make it better. A joy to be around each and every day man. He just brought so much love and passion to our school,” said Newton.



The Klein family has also set up a GoFundMe account to help the family through this tragedy.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-klein-family