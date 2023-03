LOACHAPOKA, Al. (WRBL) – It was a day years in the making for Loachapoka’s Taylah Murph, as she signed her letter of intent to play basketball for Coastal Alabama Community College’s North campus. Murph was a part of 103 varsity wins for the Lady Indians, as well as two trips to the AHSAA Class 1A Final Four, including this past season.

