Local Gym Plans To Makes Impact With Scholarships

A local gym is giving back to the community in a very unique way. Impact Performance RX will host Scholarship Performance Camps. Student athletes can participate in these events and join a loyalty program where they earn points. Those points will translate to scholarship dollars to hundreds of universities around the United States.



Impact Performance RX has become a go to spot for athletes to keep on training despite the Coronavirus pandemic. Athletes from high school all the way up to the professional ranks come to the Fountain City gym to keep their skills sharp.

Gym owner Chason Perry loves helping his athletes get to the next level but this is the kind of impact he really wants to make with the young men and women that come to his gym.



“When I started it that was one of the main goals was to find ways to help get more kids to colleges. Then bring back more things to Columbus. I’m not from here. I moved here from Cincinnati. You know there’s a lot of different programs up there and I saw this market as something that was needed. When we are able to help more kids get into college and continue that education that’s one of the most important things about our entire company,” said Perry.



Impact Performance RX says they will release the information on upcoming scholarship camps soon.