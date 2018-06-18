Sports

Local NFL linebacker Jordan Jenkins hosting free football camp for kids

Posted: Jun 18, 2018

Updated: Jun 18, 2018 04:47 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga - Former Harris County and University of Georgia linebacker Jordan Jenkins is hosting a free football camp for local kids later this summer. Jenkins, currently with the New York Jets, will host the camp at Harris County High School on Friday, July 13 from 9 a.m. until noon. The noncontact camp is open to players ages 6-18. The camp is free, but spots are limited. Players must register at the link here.

 

