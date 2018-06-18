Local NFL linebacker Jordan Jenkins hosting free football camp for kids

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ga - Former Harris County and University of Georgia linebacker Jordan Jenkins is hosting a free football camp for local kids later this summer. Jenkins, currently with the New York Jets, will host the camp at Harris County High School on Friday, July 13 from 9 a.m. until noon. The noncontact camp is open to players ages 6-18. The camp is free, but spots are limited. Players must register at the link here.