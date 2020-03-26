Local Olympic Hopeful Reacts To Summer Games Postponed

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected every sporting event around the world and the 2020 Olympics has now had to change their plans as well. The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government announced to postpone the summer games to a date beyond 2020, but not later than the Summer of 2021.

Local Olympic hopeful, swimmer Leah Gingrich, understood the choice to push the Olympic Games back one year. She’s also relieved to see that the Games aren’t canceled.

“I mean I think it was the right decision based off the Olympic Trials and the Olympic Games to be held when athletes are going to be at their best. I was very worried that it was going to be a cancelation instead. But everyone is a lot happier not quite so anxious right now knowing that,” said Gingrich.



This is the first time in modern Olympic history the Summer Games are delayed due to a global health pandemic.