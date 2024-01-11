COLUMBUS (WRBL) – It was a day that would eventually come, but many thought that it was years away. Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban announced his retirement Wednesday, concluding a run that saw his teams revolutionize the game of College Football. You can hear from former Alabama players Brian Vogler and Eddie Lowe, as well as who the Crimson Tide are targeting in their head coaching search in the video player above. In the video player below, you can hear from SportsVisions’ DJ Jones, who had Saban as a keynote speaker on three occasions for the SportsVisions High School Football Awards.