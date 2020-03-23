A letter to our sports fans from the News 3 Sports team

Things have definitely changed.

Just a little under two weeks ago, life was normal. Here at WRBL News 3 Sports, we were planning for a trip to the SEC Tournament in Nashville, and the Masters a couple of weeks later.

Then our country, and the world, awoke to the dangers of the COVID-19 outbreak. And one by one, sports stopped. No March Madness, no College World Series. The Masters? Postponed. NBA? Suspended, along with the NHL, MLS and seemingly every other sport.

As our world grappled with trying to stop an invisible enemy, we also had to grasp the fact that sports – the one certainty we could go to for a distraction from everyday life – was gone.

So what do we do now? We keep going. As long as there are stories to tell, we’ll tell them. When the games return, we’ll be there.

But for now, we ask that you – the fans – don’t stop believing in sports. Sport, no matter the genre, is an beautiful art, made that much better by the fans that come to the event, from the Little League game, all the way to the College Football National Championship.

So don’t stop believing, and we’ll see you on TV and soon again on a diamond, court or field.