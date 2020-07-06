Last night in Columbus, three area football players, Carver’s Derrick Kelley, Shaw’s Wason Davis and Russell County’s Dasheen Jackson taking the term love thy neighbor to heart, helping out a member of our community looking for something to eat. On the video that was posted to Twitter, Kelley wrote: “I thought to myself, what if that was my grandmother? So we went in and got her some snacks. It doesn’t take much to help someone and I want everyone to do the same.” A reminder to use everyday to be a light for someone in your life, even if you don’t know them.
Area athletes help those in need
Jack Patterson