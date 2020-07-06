Area athletes help those in need

Last night in Columbus, three area football players, Carver’s Derrick Kelley, Shaw’s Wason Davis and Russell County’s Dasheen Jackson taking the term love thy neighbor to heart, helping out a member of our community looking for something to eat. On the video that was posted to Twitter, Kelley wrote: “I thought to myself, what if that was my grandmother? So we went in and got her some snacks. It doesn’t take much to help someone and I want everyone to do the same.” A reminder to use everyday to be a light for someone in your life, even if you don’t know them.

