LADONIA, Al. (WRBL) – Children from around the area came to Ladonia on Saturday morning to take part in the 2nd Annual Shedrick Dixon Football Camp. Kids had the opportunity to work with coaches and athletes from around the area, as well as hear from keynote speaker Rodregus Hood. The camp’s goal is to instill the belief that today’s youth can be anything they aspire to be.

The camp is put on by the Shedrick Dixon Educational Foundation, named after Shedrick Dixon, who was tragically killed in a shooting in 2010. Dixon was a member of the 1993 football and track state championship teams at Central High School in Phenix City. Watch the video in the player above for more from Saturday’s festivities.