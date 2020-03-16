ASWA Girls All-State basketball teams announced





The Alabama Sports Writers Association has announced their All-State basketball teams for the 2019-20 season, and the Chattahoochee Valley is well represented. Here are the Boys ASWA All-State Teams.

Area Players are in bold. For the Boys All-State Team, click here.

CLASS 7A

1st team All-State

Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park, Sr., G, 6-0

Aniya Hubbard, Hoover, So., G-F, 5-9

Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr., G, 6-0

Kelsey Thompson, Davidson, So., G, 5-9

Nya Valentine, McGill-Toolen, Jr., G, 5-3

2nd team

Emily Bowman, Huntsville, Sr., C, 6-6

Kennedi Hawkins, Florence, Sr., F, 5-10

MG Lymon, Foley, Jr., G, 5-6

Olivia Porter, Auburn, So., G, 5-8

Ariel Thompson, Theodore, Sr., F, 6-1

3rd team

Bri Hodges, Austin, Sr., C, 5-11

Reniya Kelly, Hoover, Fr., G, 5-5

Kaitlyn Knight, Foley, Sr., G, 5-5

Elissa Murry, Theodore, Sr., G, 5-5

Sierra Roberts, Central-Phenix City, Sr., G, 5-6

Honorable mention

Jasmyn Burts, Central-Phenix City, So., G, 5-7

Camille Chase, Spain Park, So., G, 5-6

Alyah Postma, Lee-Montgomery, So., G, 5-3

Emma Smith, Vestavia Hills, So., G, 5-7

Coach of the year: Will Copeland, Florence

CLASS 6A

1st team All-State

Elsie Harris, B.C. Rain, Sr., G, 5-6

Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green, Sr., F, 5-10

Kaitlin Peterson, Eufaula, Jr., G, 5-9

Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals, Jr., G-F, 6-1

Jamya Tyus, McAdory, Sr., G, 5-7

2nd team

Alexis Andrews, Park Crossing, So., G, 5-8

Caroline Bachus, Athens, So., F, 6-3

Bre’Anna Rhodes, Carver-Montgomery, Jr., F, 6-0

Kassidy Schnoer, Homewood, Sr., C, 6-2

Randrea Wright, Carver-Birmingham, Jr., G, 5-8

3rd team

Anna Katherine Eastman, Cullman, Sr., G, 5-4

Alexis Hudgens, Dothan, Jr., G, 5-8

Ananda Hughley, Opelika, Sr., G, 5-9

Kylie Neil, Fort Payne, Jr., F, 5-8

Fantaisa Wilson, Northridge, Fr., G, 5-6

Honorable mention

Kristin Brown, Carver-Montgomery, Sr., G, 5-7

Tatyanna Davis, Lee-Huntsville, Sr., F, 6-1

MaKenzie Hill, Hazel Green, Sr., G, 5-8

Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle, So., G, 5-8

Coach of the year: Devin Booth, Opelika

CLASS 5A

1st team All-State

Niaira Jones, Charles Henderson, Sr., G, 5-7

Quintasia Leatherwood, Central-Tuscaloosa, Sr., G, 5-3

Destinee McGhee, Madison Academy, Sr., C, 6-2

Samira Moore, Charles Henderson, Sr., C, 6-3

Shaniah Nunn, Fairfield, So., F, 6-0

2nd team

Aaliyah Austin, Faith Academy, Sr., F, 6-2

Keiara Griffin, Ramsay, Sr., F, 6-0

Jaden Langford, Madison Academy, Sr., G, 5-8

Jirah Rogers, East Limestone, Jr., F, 6-1

Sakyia White, Central-Tuscaloosa, Sr., F, 6-2

3rd team

Destiny Garrett, Pleasant Grove, Sr., G, 5-4

Mia Hollingsworth, Hamilton, 8th, G, 5-8

Naomi Jones, Jackson, Fr., C, 6-3

Sidney Stephen, LeFlore, Sr., G, 5-7

Maggie West, Shelby Co., Sr., F, 5-9

Honorable mention

Renijah Brown, Marbury, Jr., G, 5-7

Miriam Oldacre, West Point, Sr., G, 5-7

Coach of the year: John Welborn, West Point

CLASS 4A

1st team All-State

Allasha Dudley, Anniston, Jr., G, 5-6

Madie Krieger, Rogers, So., G, 5-6

Shamari Thirlkill, Deshler, Sr., G, 5-4

Jenna Walker, Priceville, Jr., G, 5-8

Jada Watkins, Sumter Central, Jr., G, 5-9

2nd team

Adrianna Galloway, Headland, Sr., G, 5-6

Asia Barclay, Anniston, Jr., F, 6-1

Ke’Asia McKinney, Childersburg, Sr., F, 5-10

Taylor Smith, Sipsey Valley, Sr., G, 5-6

Jordyn Starr, Cherokee Co., Sr., G, 5-5

3rd team

Kayla Broom, Jacksonville, Jr., G, 6-0

Laura Lee Keener, Central-Florence, Sr., G, 5-4

Kiana Montgomery, Anniston, Sr., F, 6-2

Chloe Siegel, Deshler, Fr., G, 5-6

Chardai Watkins, Sumter Central, So., G, 5-9

Honorable mention

Darian Bell, Ashford, Sr., G, 5-10

Kristen Shields, Hokes Bluff, Sr., F, 5-5

Emma Kate Smith, Trinity, Fr., G, 5-7

Coach of the year: Jana Killen, Deshler

CLASS 3A

1st team All-State

Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian, So., G, 5-8

Molly Heard, Pisgah, So., F-G, 5-11

Jemeriah Moore, Midfield, Sr., G, 5-10

Ruthie Smith, Lauderdale Co., Fr., C, 6-1

Emma Kate Tittle, Winfield, So., G, 5-6

2nd team

Morgan Holland, Susan Moore, Sr., G-F, 5-8

Emma Hood, Pleasant Valley, Sr., F, 5-8

Allie Kelley, Straughn, Jr., F, 5-9

Kelly Pickett, Hanceville, Sr., G, 5-6

Aleria Smith, T.R. Miller, Sr., C, 5-10

3rd team

Kallie Allen, Phil Campbell, Sr., G, 5-9

Skye Harris, Pike Road, Jr., G, 5-7

Hallie Holmes, Susan Moore, Jr., G, 5-7

Shekinah McDaniel, Providence Christian, Sr., G, 5-5

Chloe Womack, Pisgah, Sr., F-G, 5-9

Honorable mention

Madi Caddell, Montgomery Academy, Jr., G, 5-7

Ja’Nazsia Nettles, T.R. Miller, Sr., G, 5-4

Coach of the year: Carey Ellison, Pisgah

CLASS 2A

1st team All-State

Cordasia Harris, Central-Hayneville, Sr., F, 6-0

Iemyiah Harris, Sacred Heart, Sr., G, 5-3

Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs, Sr., F, 5-11

Brittany Rivera, Collinsville, Sr., F, 5-9

Karoline Striplin, Geneva Co., Jr., C-F, 6-3

2nd team

Feliah Greer, LaFayette, Jr., F, 5-7

Zakyria Johnson, Ariton, Sr., G-F, 5-11

Mary Beth Long, G.W. Long, Sr., C, 6-

Derrica McCall, Central-Hayneville, Sr., G, 5-8

Alexis Smith, Cedar Bluff, Sr., G-F, 5-11

3rd team

Madisen Grimsley, Abbeville, Sr., C, 6-0

Hadley Hamilton, Collinsville, Jr., G, 5-10

Makayla Langston, Reeltown, So., F, 5-11

Tori Vice, Ohatchee, Jr., G, 5-9

Toni West, Cold Springs, Jr., G, 5-7

Honorable mention

Jorda Crook, Ohatchee, Fr., F, 5-10

Serena Hardty, Sacred Heart, 8th, G, 5-2

Lanie Henderson, Sand Rock, So., G, 5-9

Coach of the year: Jon Tidmore, Collinsville

CLASS 1A

1st team All-State

India Brown, Coosa Christian, Sr., F, 6-2

Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage, Sr., G, 5-10

Ally McCollum, Phillips, Sr., F, 6-1

Bailee Usrey, Skyline, Sr., G-F, 5-7

Neely Welsh, Spring Garden, So., F, 5-11

2nd team

Ace Austin, Spring Garden, 7th, G, 5-0

Neely Johns, Mars Hill, Sr., G, 5-8

Whitney Novak, St. Luke’s, Jr., G-F, 5-11

Alexandria Orr, R.A. Hubbard, Sr., G, 5-6

Gabby Perkins, Brantley, Jr., F-C, 6-0

3rd team

Iamunique Bowie, St. Luke’s, So., G, 5-8

Breanna Glaze, Lanett, So., G, 6-2

Faith Johnson, Talladega Co. Central, So., G, 5-6

Ansley Tate, Belgreen, Sr., G, 5-8

Morgan White, Westminster-Oak Mountain, Sr., G, 5-8

Honorable mention

Tenasia Gordon, Georgiana, Jr., G, 5-9

Imani Thompson, Holy Spirit, Sr., G, 5-0

Timya Thurman, Linden, Fr., C, 6-3

Nina Williams, Elba, So., G, 5-6

Coach of the year: Ricky Austin, Spring Garden

AISA

1st team All-State

Augusta Arnold, Southern Academy, Jr., G, 5-4

Mya Brooks, Glenwood, Jr., F, 5-10

Grace Davis, Clarke Prep, Fr., F-G, 5-10

Mae Etheridge, Patrician, Sr., F, 5-8

Chloe Johnson, Lee-Scott, So., G, 5-8

Second team

Cahley Acreman, Fort Dale Academy, So., G, 5-5

Magan Chapman, Southern Academy, Jr., F, 5-9

Ruth Dees, Monroe Academy, Sr., G, 5-7

Shelby Renfroe, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr., F, 5-5

Mary Baxley Smith, Lee-Scott, Sr., F, 5-11

Third team

Zaria Johnson, Evangel Christian, So., C, 6-4

Caroline Lewis, Pickens Academy, Sr., G, 5-6

Anna Murph, Lakeside, Sr., F, 6-0

Ashlyn Simpson, Northside Methodist, Sr., G-F, 5-10

Britten Stephens, Chambers Academy, Jr., F, 6-0

Honorable mention

McKayla Barber, Springwood, Sr., G, 5-9

Lindsey Brown, Edgewood, 8th, G, 5-7

Grace Compton, Clarke Prep, Jr., F, 5-7

Analeigh Givens, Abbeville Christian, Sr., F, 5-7

Coach of the year: Wade Goodman, Pickens Academy