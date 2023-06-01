AUBURN (WRBL) – The Auburn Tigers baseball team has already made school history this season, being the first team in program history to host Regionals in back to back seasons. They’re striving to do more than that, though, looking to make it to the Super Regionals and eventually maybe make it to Omaha. But to do that first, the road starts with their game against Penn, tomorrow night here at Plainsman Park. Ahead of that matchup, the team held practice today and the Tigers are looking to keep the same success that they have had in Regionals over the past three seasons. Auburn is 9-0 in regional games. Knowing that, and of course looking to continue that trend, Head Coach Butch Thompson spoke on the team’s confidence entering play tomorrow.

We’ve won nine regional regional games in a row. I think there’s a lot of programs around the country that would have liked have done that. The last three regionals. There’s no secret. We’re just telling them that they are prepared and that we should be one of the toughest, mentally toughest teams in the country because of what we do. We think we do a couple of things along the way consistently since August that yep, you’ve got to be pretty mentally tough to line up with us. That’s a rock for us. Butch Thompson, Auburn Head Coach

Confidence is certainly a fundamental part of the identity of this Auburn team. One of the returning members that made it to Omaha last year, Bryson Ware has had a big season, breaking the University’s single season home run record with 24. But, now it’s all about how the team finishes the season. He spoke about the opportunity the Tigers have ahead of them.

It’s amazing being a part of it last year in the role that I was in. It was really, really cool just to be able to watch those guys do the thing and, you know, got a little bit playing time. But hopefully I’m able to contribute a whole lot more this year, and I’m really excited to see all the fans show up and ready to see what this team has in store for. Bryson Ware, Auburn Senior Infielder/Outfielder

The Auburn Tigers will host Penn Friday night at 7 p.m. Eastern at Plainsman Park.