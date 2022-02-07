Alabama man arrested after allegedly hitting a pedestrian on Auburn crosswalk

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Police arrested one Notasulga man for leaving the scene of an accident.

Cortavius Watkins, 31, was arrested Feb. 6, 2022 after being developed as a suspect in the investigation of a woman being hit by a vehicle while crossing a crosswalk, after which the driver fled the scene of the accident.

At 7:20 p.m., Auburn Police responded to the scene and the 18-year-old female was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where she is expected to recover from her injuries.

Auburn Police identified the suspected vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai Sonata, based on consistent damage evidence and information gathered from the scene.

Watkins was identified as the driver, and charged with a Felony count of Duty to Give Information and Render Aid.

According to police, Watkins was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail to be held on a $3,000 bond.