AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Auburn Police Department (APD) announced the release of APD Deck, a set of collectible K9 trading cards, which includes a card for each of the police department’s eight K9s and their handlers.

According to Auburn Police Department, the K9 Unit consists of eight police dogs specifically trained to locate narcotics, explosives, and firearms and assist in searches for items or people.

APD says each of the eight cards features a photo of the dog, its name, its nickname, specialty training, fun facts, and background information regarding the dog’s breed, favorite toy, the dog’s handler, and the year the dog joined the force.

According to the police department, the cards will allow K9 handlers “a chance to create a connection with community members, especially the younger generations.”

The Auburn Police Department encourages Auburn locals to collect all eight cards anytime they meet a member of the K9 Unit.