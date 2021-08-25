AUBURN: Alabama Power announces maintenance for the remainder of Aug. and early Sept.

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Alabama Power released plans to work from Aug. 26-Sept. 2 with intentions to lower risks of unplanned outages this fall.

The following traffic delays are to be expected:

THURSDAY, Aug. 26 southbound lane of Ross Street between Thach and Magnolia avenues to close from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Aug. 27 one westbound lane of Glenn Avenue between Burton and Gay streets to close from 5-7 a.m.

TUESDAY, Aug. 31 southbound lane of North Donahue Drive between Pride Avenue and Greentree Terrace to close from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 1 (alternate date Sept. 2) North College Street near the railroad crossing from midnight-4 a.m.

THURSDAY, Sept. 2 westbound lane of Drake Avenue between College and Sanders streets to close from 8:30-10:30 a.m.



450 customers are to expect work-related power outages on Wednesday, Sept. 1 (alternate date Sept. 2) due to maintenance on the intersection of West Glenn Avenue and Wright Street from 3-4 a.m.

All customers will be notified by Alabama Power in advance, and traffic control measures will be in place to direct traffic around maintenance.

Motorists are advised to plan for additional travel time or seek alternate routes.