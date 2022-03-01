Auburn, Ala. (WRBL)— March 1, Auburn City Council met to discuss a number of topics including a $6 million renovation of the Indian Pines Golf Course and the welcoming of two new businesses to the plains; HomeGoods and Good Dog Park & Bar.

Indian Pines Golf Course Renovation

One of the first items removed from the consent agenda for discussion was the pending renovation of a public golf course co-owned by the cities of Auburn and Opelika.

The Indian Pines Golf Course is set to undergo a $6 million renovation. $1.151 million of which the City of Auburn will contribute. Six holes out of the 18 hole course will be relocated in order to make room for an expansion of the Auburn University’s Regional Airport runway safety area.

The cities of Auburn and Opelika jointly own the public golf course that sits on Country Club Road, which is the only available place for the safety area to be expanded.

Auburn City Manager Megan Crouch says the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has required an extended runway for the Auburn University Regional Airport for emergency reasons, she explained why this expansion is necessary.

“To keep the runway open with the size of airplanes that come in today, this isn’t for new planes… this notion is for the runway that we have, at the length that we have today,” said City Manager Crouch.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders also spoke on the necessity of this renovation, saying the airport has no choice but to build this runway across Country Club Road and into Indian Pines because of the FAA’s mandate.

“This has been worked on for a long time, and we are here now at the final time where we’ve got to make some decisions and make this happen for the FAA’s mandate, and as well as to get the golf course a contract for a builder and an architect moving ahead,” Mayor Anders said.

The FAA, the State of Alabama, and Auburn University have agreed to pay $2,777,000 to purchase the property for the expansion, however the total cost of the proposed reconfiguration of the course is $6,799,000. This leaves more than $4 million left to cover the renovation costs.

A partnership with The City of Opelika, Auburn University Regional Airport, Auburn University, Lee County Commission, and the Auburn-Opelika Tourism Bureau will fund the necessary relocation of the six holes.

In the Auburn City Council meeting, the following governmental units and public corporations agreed to pay the following amounts to Indian Pines Golf Course for renovation costs:

Auburn University: $470,000

Auburn-Opelika Tourism: $250,000

Indian Pines Recreation Authority: $500,000

Lee County Commission: $500,000

City of Opelika: $1,151,000

City of Auburn: $1,151,000

One spokesperson of the Indian Pines Golf Course, and former city councilor spoke in the meeting calling this required renovation a blessing.

“Indian Pines Golf Course is, I mean this is a blessing in disguise. The irrigation system is way out of date, can’t even get parts for it anymore,” the former councilor said.

He also cited the course’s ‘booming’ business over the last three fiscal years despite the pandemic. In the 2018/19 year 38,400 rounds were played, the 2019/20 fiscal year saw 44,5000 rounds, and the 2020/21 year hosted 52,600 rounds.

“It’s a great amenity for the cities of Auburn and Opelika, and it would be a shame to let it die on the vine, and that’s what it’s doing now. So the FAA requiring this property is really a blessing for the amenity,” he closed.

City Councilor Bob Parsons rose concerns over the closing of Country Club Road and how it will affect Auburn and Opelika’s cyclist community. He says he hopes in moving with this renovation, that there will be talk of creating a new road connecting the two cities.

“That particular connecting road serves hundreds of cyclists in Opelika and Auburn, and they’re hoping that there may be some way to get in a conversation with the right folk about making some type of connectivity still available either with pedestrians or cyclists so that they are not forced with the option of having to negotiate Pepperell Parkway or Frederick Road to travel between the cities. If anybody has ever tried to do that on a bicycle, it will make you a little anxious in some sections of the commute,” Councilor Parsons mentioned.

Councilor Parsons hopes going forward that the city or the board or the airport authority will consider a connection for the cycling community.

The Auburn City Council approved the motion to for the $6 million renovation plans for the golf course, and the closing of Country Club Road for the safety runway with no oppositions.

The full city council meeting can be viewed here.

HomeGoods to join Auburn

Another item of the agenda spoken on by councilors was the rebranding of a retail center on the southeast intersection of Opelika Road and East University Drive. The shopping center, Flint’s Crossing, was proposed to be rebranded as ‘The Plains.’

Previously, Earth Fare was a tenant in Flint’s Crossing. Corporate bankruptcy closed the location in Feb. of 2020, since then the property owner has been searching for a new retail tenant.

Tonight, Mayor Ron Anders announced the new retail tenant of the now vacant center at the city council meeting.

“We’re very excited that the business that’ll be going in there is HomeGoods. It’s a retailer that Auburn has been talking to for a while, and we believe it’s a great fit for our community and will be something our citizens will be very excited about,” Mayor Anders added.

The rebranding will welcome the furniture franchise to Auburn, something the council says will generate additional revenue to the City of Auburn.

City Manager Crouch says this is the city’s second attempt to bring HomeGoods to Auburn.

“We were near the finish line, and we are very appreciative of HomeGoods and this developer for continuing to pursue them. Auburn is a good market, and we are excited to have them here,” Crouch added.

The motion carried with no opposition.

More information on the incorporation of HomeGoods can be found here.

Good Dog Park & Bar to bring new concept to Auburn

Another business to be introduced to Auburn was passed within the consent agenda of tonight’s meeting.

Good Dog Park & Bar is a fairly new business model in Alabama, who co-owner Clint Carmichael tells News 3 follows a similar model of a Tennessee-based dog park and bar, Play Wash Pint.

The new, off-leash dog park and bar will offer turfed indoor and outdoor dog play areas, daycare, boarding, and bathing. Boarding is offered through Good Dog Park & Bar’s sister company, The Pawms Pet Resort.

Tonight, Auburn City Council approved Good Dog Park & Bar’s application for an alcohol license. Carmichael shares what this approval means to the upcoming business.

“This is really the last big step in the process… this is a new concept to Auburn, and really not too many of these in the United States right now. And the city has been very open-minded and solution-oriented when it comes to ‘here’s what you can and can’t do.’ So that’s been really, really nice. And so, you know, Auburn, the City of Auburn, has been great,” Carmichael said.

Good Dog Park & Bar’s Auburn location is set to open to the public by the end of the first week of April. Turf is expected to be put down by the end of this week, covering more than 16,000 sq. feet of the facility.

“I think the city is excited for this, and they’ve demonstrated that so far,” Carmichael says.

Stay tuned on-air and online for coming reports from News 3 on Good Dog Park & Bar.