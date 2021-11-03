Auburn man arrested in residential burglary case

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An arrest has been made in an Auburn residential burglary.

According to a news release, Oct. 31, 2021 Auburn Police responded to a call on Shug Jordan Parkway where the victim claimed an unknown suspect made an unlawful entry into a residence.

Jasavien Armani Frazier, 18, was found in the home and arrested.

Frazier was arrested for burglary for first degree and additional investigations added charges of possession of illegal contraband and damage to property.

Frazier is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $29,800 bond.