AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, Auburn Police arrested 43-year-old Kimosolona Gatewante Floyd from Auburn, Alabama on a felony warrant prohibiting the possession of a pistol.

Auburn Police say the arrest stemmed from a traffic stop after police noticed a traffic violation on East green Avenue near Bent Creek Road on Monday.

During the traffic stop, authorities identified Floyd as the driver and the sole occupant of the vehicle. Officers also received a firearm which resulted in Floyd being arrested for obstructing government operations.

An investigation was opened after Floyd’s arrest, and Auburn Police received information confirming Floyd’s possession of a firearm was considered a felony in accordance with Alabama law. A felony warrant for certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol was later obtained, and authorities arrested Floyd on the warrant on Tuesday at the Lee County Jail.

Auburn Police say Floyd is currently being held at the Lee County Jail on a $10,00 bond.