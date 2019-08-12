Auburn names Andy Burcham Voice of the Auburn Tigers

Andy Burcham has been named as the Voice of Auburn, the lead announcer for Auburn football, men’s basketball and baseball, Auburn Sports Properties and Auburn Athletics announced.

Burcham comes into the position following the tragic loss of Rod and Paula Bramblett in a May 25 automobile accident.

Previously, Burcham worked alongside Bramblett over hte last 25 years, “broadcasting Auburn baseball” and serving as “the play-by-play voice for Auburn women’s basketball since 1988.”

“Andy Burcham has dedicated three decades on the airwaves for Auburn and is a fixture in our community. I can’t think of a better Voice of the Auburn Tiger’s than Rod Bramblett’s best friend and trusted colleague. I’m excited for him to tell the Auburn basketball story for years to come,” said Bruce Pearl, the Auburn Men’s Basketball Coach.

Burcham, described as “not [a] stranger to Auburn football…has been the pre and postgame locker room host for Tiger football since 1990 and was the play-by-play announcer on Auburn football pay-per-view and tape-delay broadcasts from 1992-2013,” according to Auburn Athletics.

Since 2011, Burcham has done radio and SEC Network+ broadcasts for Auburn soccer and SEC Network+ broadcasts for Auburn baseball for the last five years. Additionally, Burcham locally hosted Auburn Opelika Thsi Morning for 12 years while serving as WANI’s station manager.

“I’m thrilled to be selected as the Voice of the Auburn Tigers,” Burcham said. “While it’s a bittersweet time and I wish the circumstances creating this opportunity were different, I am honored to be following in the footsteps of such legends as Rod Bramblett, Jim Fyffe, and others. With this job, you’re not just the voice of Auburn football, men’s basketball and baseball. You’re also the voice of Auburn. You represent Auburn every day, and I will never forget that. I have been in this community and broadcasting Auburn games for 31 years. I understand and love Auburn and its tradition. I can’t wait to be a part of it moving forward.”

Through his career, Burcham has received 15 awards from the Alabama Broadcaster Association, after starting in the Auburn-Opelika area as a news and sports director for Fuller Broadcasting and Tiger Communications.

“During the very difficult process of replacing Rod, it was very clear that Andy Burcham was the right man to be the new Voice of the Auburn Tigers,” Auburn Sports Properties vice president and general manager Chris Davis said “He is well respected not only in his profession, but by his coworkers, Auburn Athletics coaches and administration, and in the community. He understands the importance of this role. Andy is a consummate professional who puts great preparation, execution and passion into his work. Most importantly, Andy is a man of great character who loves and cares deeply for Auburn and what it represents. We’re very excited for Andy and can’t wait for the Auburn Family to embrace him in his new role.”

In his new role, Burcham will co-host Tiger Talk with veteran Auburn broadcaster Brad Law. Burcham will “work alongside Law on Auburn baseball broadcasts,” while “Law will also serve as pre and postgame locker room host for Auburn football. Brit Bowen will take over broadcasting duties of Auburn women’s basketball and Auburn softball,” according to AU Athletics.

The Auburn family has reacted positively to Burcham’s new role.

“We are thrilled that Andy is the new Voice of the Auburn Tigers. He has worked soccer since the early 2000’s and is the best play-by-play guy I have ever heard in our sport. He is a consummate professional who is passionate about what he does and will be a great representation of the Auburn family,” said Karen Hoppa, Auburn Head Soccer Coach.