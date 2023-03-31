AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Auburn Parks and Recreations announced it would host its third annual Eggcellent Easter Scavenger Hunt on April 1, with the event lasting through April 5.

The hunt will occur at a different Auburn park or facility daily. According to the city, a clue will be posted on Auburn Park and Recreation’s Facebook and Instagram at 8 a.m. during the event.

The first clue will lead participants to one of Auburn’s parks or facilities, where they must use their phones to scan the QR code on the Easter egg to find the next clue.

After finding all the clues at each location, the city says participants will be asked to provide their names to enter a drawing for a prize.

The city says only one entry is allowed per day for participants, and five winners will receive a $25 gift card to a local business in addition to an Easter basket full of “goodies.”

Winners from the drawing will be announced on April 6.