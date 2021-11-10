Auburn to begin redistricting process: two open house dates and proposed plans released for residents

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – In response to the 2020 U.S. Census, the City of Auburn has started its redistricting process to bring the district populations to a nearly even ratio.

According to a news release, the Plains have seen an increase in property developments as more people move inside of city limits.

City staff has been working in collaboration with legal experts, under the direction of Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch, to study the 2020 Census data to propose new boundaries for all eight of Auburn’s wards.

Interactive maps of the proposed redistricting plans can be found here. Information such as population and demographic data are also available to view.

The City of Auburn is requesting residents to view the proposed districts and provide feedback in one of two ways:

In person: Two Redistricting Open House dates and locations are as followed: Nov. 18, 4-7 p.m. at Buston Education and Meeting Center Dec. 6, 4-7 p.m. at Boykin Community Center Online: Fill out this survey

The proposed plans are scheduled to be brought before City Council on Dec. 21. Residents will also be allowed to provide additional feedback at the City Council meeting.

Redistricting plans are required to be approved at least six months ahead of Auburn’s 2022 municipal election.