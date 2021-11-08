Auburn University to dedicate marker for first Black student

Auburn
Posted: / Updated:

Harold A. Franklin, 31-year-old insurance salesman, begins the registration process to become the first Black student at Auburn University, Auburn, Ala., Jan. 4, 1964. At right is Dean W.V. Parker of the graduate school. (AP Photo)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — This week, Auburn University will honor its first African American student, with a desegregation marker dedication ceremony.

A local news outlet reports the ceremony remembering Harold A. Franklin will be held on Thursday at the Ralph Brown Draughon Library where a plaza was recently created to accompany the marker.

The latest honor comes two months after Franklin’s death. He was 88.

Franklin integrated Auburn on Jan. 4, 1964. He was a graduate school student who went on to a 27-year career in higher education.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss