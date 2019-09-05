Auburn University’s Bass Fishing Team wins first-ever Redcrest National Championship

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WRBL) – Auburn University’s Bass Fishing Team won the first-ever Major League Fishing College Redcrest National Championship in La Crosse, Wisc. The team competed after they received an invitation following their Major League Fishing College Iron Bowl win in May.

The team was excited for the win, especially with it competing in the first competition.

“It’s pretty sweet to be able to say we are the first-ever Redcrest National Champions,” said Logan Parks, vice president of the team. “We are looking forward to defending our title next year.”

“The Auburn University Fishing team is the top ranked Division One team in the country,” said Auburn Athletics. “and it has held this ranking almost every year since the team was founded in 2007. Team members compete in 15 to 20 events per season.” Auburn’s team is reportedly the only team to every qualify and send a boat to every Fishing League Worldwide National Championship.

Five other teams competed in the Redcrest National Championship, selected at random. Auburn’s Bass Fishing Team qualified to enter the championship after ranking among the top five college teams in the country, Auburn Athletics said.

Between Auburn’s two boats in the competition, the team caught 97 pounds of fish, winning the competition and staying seven pounds heavier than their competitors, Auburn Athletics said.

“We ended up putting together a game plan and found enough fish to win,” Parks said.