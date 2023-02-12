AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL)— The Auburn Tigers will host Missouri on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and this Valentine’s Day showdown has a lot of playoff implications for the Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers fell off the Top 25 AP Poll, and in their last game lost to #3 Alabama. It’s not too late for Coach Pearl, and the Tigers, to turn it around. But it starts with Missouri!

One of the college’s organizations will be there supporting the Tigers and performing during halftime. Auburn University’s co-ed, student run dance team Tiger Rhythm.

“The organization is a way to bring diverse and innovative ways of dance, and just to bring us together as a community. We bring the joy of dance to all the students at Auburn through this way,” Sage Thesam said.

The team performs as various events at Auburn University, as well as community-wide events in east Alabama. In Auburn v. Missouri game, Tiger Rhythm will be performing during halftime.

“We have a piece ready. It’s about two and a half minutes long, but it combines a lot of different styles of hip-hop, some faster, some slower. It’s just a style of our very own. You really won’t see anything else like it,” Chasey Miree said.

Tip-off is set for 7/6 CST at Neville Arena.

Some members of the team joined WRBL in studio Sunday morning to give a sneak preview of their upcoming performance.

For more information on Tiger Rhythm: