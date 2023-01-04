Type on a keyboard tray as lightly as possible. Heavy typing can cause the tray and your board to shake, which can eventually shake the screws loose.

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced it is updating its online bid notification system to help provide better communication with interested bidders regarding city projects.

According to the city, bidders must register with the city’s Vendor Self Services (VSS) system to receive notifications.

Bidders already registered in the VSS must add their NIGP commodity codes. The codes used previously were removed from all vendor records in VSS during the system update. The NIGP commodity codes are required for vendors to receive bid notifications.