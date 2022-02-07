City of Auburn votes to remove local store’s mural

A “Greetings from Auburn” mural painted on the side of a mattress store is shown in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. A city board voted that the store had to remove the professionally painted artwork because it violated a zoning rule. (Tim Nail/Opelika-Auburn News via AP)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – On Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, the city of Auburn’s zoning board voted that a mattress store had to remove its professionally painted mural donning the slogan “Greetings from Auburn” due to a zoning violation.

Even though board members showed appreciation for the mural, they decided based on zoning ordinance, which the mural didn’t follow. Opelika-Auburn News reports that the owners of the mattress store plan to appeal.

The mural features depictions of town landmarks and Auburn University’s campus and mascot Aubie. It was first unveiled in Nov. 2021 on the side of the Bedzzz Express store.