Parking in downtown Auburn will be free as students return

Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Parking on-street, surface-levels of downtown Auburn will be free Monday, August 9 – Friday, August 13.

This week falls during the break between Auburn University’s summer and fall semesters.

Free parking will be on-streets throughout downtown and on ground-level of Auburn Municipal Parking Deck and in the Gay Street Parking Lot.

Parking in the Wright Street Parking Deck will continue to be $1 an hour 24/7 for up to $15 a day.

The City of Auburn invites people to utilize free parking to shop, dine and explore the charm of downtown Auburn.

