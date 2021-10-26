Protestors of vaccination executive order gathered on Toomer’s corner of Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A newly-announced vaccination requirement at Auburn University has spurred student protests today.

Last week, the University of Alabama System announced several universities across the state, including Auburn, will have to follow President Biden’s directive that federal contractors must require COVID vaccines for their employees.

Dozens of students gathered at Toomer’s corner this evening in protest of the requirement.

Under the federal mandate, University System employees will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 unless they have an approved medical or religious exemption.

In an executive order released yesterday, Governor Kay Ivey pledged to take action against the requirement.