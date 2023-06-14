PHENIX CITY (WRBL) – It’s camp season around the Valley, and this weekend is no exception. The first of 3 Ball Hockey camps takes place Saturday from 9-11am at Landmark Church in Phenix City. Several players from the Columbus River Dragons will be involved in the camp, including fan favorite Jay Croop. The camp on Saturday is the first of three camps over the summer. You can register for all three camps for $20.

You can hear from Croop in the video player above, and you can register for the camp here.