Ben Carr reclaims Southeastern Amateur Championship

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Ben Carr grew up on the Country Club of Columbus, and on Friday he had a history making performance to win the 92nd Amateur Golf Championship.

The former Columbus High Blue Devils shot a 189 over 54 holes to run away with the championship. Overall he finished 21 under par. Carr usually plays a little more relaxed and but the more aggressive approached paid off.



“You know honestly I try to play as loose as possible this week. And the greens were pretty soft so I stayed pretty aggressive the entire time. I’m not one to try and make as many birdies as possible, and force anything. But I felt like it was out there so I guess I just I kind of forced it and it worked out,” said Carr.



This is Carr’s second time winning the Southeastern Amateur in 3 years. His last victory was in 2019.