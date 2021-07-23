Ben Carr reclaims Southeastern Amateur Championship

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) –

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Ben Carr grew up on the Country Club of Columbus, and on Friday he had a history making performance to win the 92nd Amateur Golf Championship.
The former Columbus High Blue Devils shot a 189 over 54 holes to run away with the championship. Overall he finished 21 under par. Carr usually plays a little more relaxed and but the more aggressive approached paid off.


“You know honestly I try to play as loose as possible this week. And the greens were pretty soft so I stayed pretty aggressive the entire time. I’m not one to try and make as many birdies as possible, and force anything. But I felt like it was out there so I guess I just I kind of forced it and it worked out,” said Carr.


This is Carr’s second time winning the Southeastern Amateur in 3 years. His last victory was in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories