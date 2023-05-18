OXFORD (WRBL) – It’s become an annual tradition for the Beulah High Softball team to be playing in Oxford in the month of May. Wednesday, the Lady Bobcats started their quest for the 2023 3A State Championship by defeating Mars Hill 3-1. Plainview defeated Beulah 10-3, but the Lady Bobcats bounced back with a 4-2 win over Piedmont to clinch a spot in the Final Four Thursday. Catch the highlights from their win over Mars Hill above.