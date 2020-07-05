BSC Southeastern Shootout gets underway at South Commons

The BSC Southeastern Shootout tournament marks the 13th year the BSC has teamed with the Columbus Sports Council to host their events. This weekend’s events is the first of four tournaments to come to South Commons in 2020 for the BSC. This tournament was cut in half from it’s normal 110 teams, to 55 teams, to limit travel and increase space around the complex. And Clay Dickey of the BSC says it’s good to be back playing softball, at what he calls the BSC’s home.
To finally give the people what they want, is the most refreshing feeling. Because I get the calls all of the time, when can we start back? How come we can’t play? They’re playing in Texas, they’re playing in Florida, why can’t we play? And I just said, when the Lord sees fit for us to come back, we’ll be back. And that’s where we are at right now. And couldn’t ask for a better day, better weather, and definitely not a better facility. And we’re just glad to be back.Clay Dickey, BSC CEO