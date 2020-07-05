BSC Southeastern Shootout gets underway at South Commons

While many sports have canceled their seasons but Little League Baseball in Columbus are still being played. Games at the Northside Little League and American Little League are still playing their regular seasons. Officials say they have put out guidelines to parents, coaches and players to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at games.

Coaches said since the 2020 Little League World Series was cancelled this unique season could be the last time some players will play little league baseball. So it was important for them and their families to at least play this season.