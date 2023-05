PHENIX CITY (WRBL) – The Central Red Devils are aiming to do what hasn’t been done in AHSAA Class 7A Baseball: Win back-to-back State Championships. The Red Devils are two wins away from accomplishing that goal. They’ll play Vestavia Hills on Wednesday in Game 1 of their Best-of-3 series at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park. The series shifts to Jacksonville State on Thursday’s deciding games.

You can watch our coverage in the video player above, and hear from Head Coach AJ Kehoe in it’s entirety below.