Chatt-A-Hoots embracing the grind

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots are back in action Friday night when they host the Marietta Patriots for a two-game series at Golden Park. While the Hoots are all about bringing an entertaining and fun baseball environment, the Sun Belt baseball season is a grind. The team will play 30 games between June and July 28th, which is when the Sun Belt season comes to an end. The Hoots will have to play about four games a week which can cause some burnout. Players that have experience at the college level understand this grueling schedule, and they say it’s all about finding a good routine to keep the injuries at bay.



“It’s just about keeping your body right and just getting into a routine. That’s something as a young player you have to learn. To be able to adjust and make those kind of adjustments,” said Columbus infielder Matt McDade.



There is a positive side to playing so many games in one week. Head coach Steve Smith believes it’s just more opportunities to correct mistakes.

“When you have a tough game it’s not like football where you’re having to wait a whole other to get back out there. You get a chance to get back out there the next day or so and jump right into it again. So you don’t have a ton of time to sit there and dwell but I like the four games a week,” said coach Smith.

First pitch between the Hoots and the Patriots is set for 7:05 p.m. at Golden Park.