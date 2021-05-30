Chatt-A-Hoots Host First Practice

Columbus, GA (WRBL) – The Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots were able to host their first practice on Saturday afternoon. Out of 100 applicants to play in the Fountain City this summer, only 30 players got the call to play for new head coach Steve Smith.

The team will be the first to call historic Golden Park home for over a decade. For some players, like former Northside Patriots Mack Williams, it’s extra special putting on the Chatt-A-Hoots uniform because Golden Park is a place that houses some of his childhood memories.



“It was great. I’m glad that I have the opportunity to play for the local team instead of having to go to Florida or up north for a summer league baseball. Yea I was definitely excited, I played a couple in high school in Golden Park. So I’m glad that I get to play a lot more games, all the home games at Golden Park this year. I grew up going to the Columbus Catfish games. So I’m glad that now I get play in the same stadium,” said Williams.

The Chatt-A-Hoots will play as soon as next week in an exhibition game against the Waleska Wild things on June 4th.