COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots have started off the 2023 season very well. Currently 3 – 1 on the year, there’s only one team that has a better record so far. That’s the Columbus Monsters who are undefeated. These two teams match up starting Friday night into Saturday, and it’s shaping up to be a great one.

You can hear from the Chatt-a-Hoots as they prepare in the video player above.