COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The day has finally arrived, as the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots and Chattahoochee Monsters will face off at Golden Park for the first time in the regular season. The matchup comes as both teams sit at the top of the Sunbelt Baseball League standings. The Monsters are the league’s lone remaining undefeated team, while the Hoots are right behind them, one game back. The two game series gets underway Friday at 7:05pm at Golden Park, with the finale on Saturday. WRBL News 3 Sports will have coverage of both games this weekend.

You can hear from both Head Coaches in the video player above.