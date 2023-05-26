COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Year three for the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots officially got underway on Thursday afternoon, as the team took to the field at Golden Park for their first practice of the summer. The ‘Hoots are coming off their first division title in franchise history last summer, winning the Western Division championship. One of the big keys heading into this season is depth on the roster, and you can hear Head Coach Steve Smith talk more about that in the video player above.