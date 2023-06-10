COLUMBUS (WRBL) – It was one of the most anticipated games on the Sunbelt Baseball League calendar this season, as the Chattahoochee Monsters faced off with the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots for the first time in the regular season. The Hoots took Game 1 of the weekend series 9-5 after coming from behind in the early innings. You can catch the highlights of Game 1 in the video player above.

Game 2 will be at Golden Park at 7:05 ET Saturday evening, and you can catch the highlights on the News 3 Nightwatch Saturday night at 11/10c.