Chattahoochee Valley Sports changes and cancellations due to Coronavirus

Fort Valley, Ga. - The Americus-Sumter Lady Panthers are heading back to GHSA's biggest stage. Americus took down Luella in an incredible 56-51 overtime thriller at Fort Valley State. It's the first time the Lady Panthers are back in the State Championship game in four years. Americus left some points on the table with missed free throws in the 4th quarter. However, they corrected their mistakes at the charity stripe and knocked down free throws to put the game away in overtime.

"I'm glad we closed it out. In the 2nd half, the 4th quarter we missed a lot of free throws that probably could have put the game away. In overtime, we knocked some free throws down and we scored, gave extra effort to get those rebounds. Not giving up any offensive rebounds in overtime and the 4th quarter," said Americus Girls Basketball Head Coach Sherri Harris.