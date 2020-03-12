Chattahoochee Valley Sports changes and cancellations due to Coronavirus

The WRBL News 3 Sports team has been contacting local universities, school districts and sports organizations for changes and/or cancellations to sports schedules due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
This list will be updated as needed.
Universities
- SEC (Alabama, Auburn, Georgia) – All regular season sports competitions and SEC Championship events suspended through March 30. Spring football practices/pro days/spring games do not fall under this, no ruling has been made yet.
- ACC (Georgia Tech) – All athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice.
- Sun Belt (Troy, Georgia State, Georgia Southern) – All intercollegiate athletics suspended indefinitely.
- Peach Belt (Columbus State) – Monitoring the situation, will update if needed.
- ACCC (Chattahoochee Valley Community College) – All sports suspended until March 30, will be reevaluated at that point.
Sports Organizations
- GHSA – Recommends the suspension of all spring sports activities until future notice, will be reevaluated on March 27th. State Literary meet postponed.
- AHSAA – Monitoring situation, All-Star games and Hall of Fame ceremonies still on, AHSAA pushing for finishing area games/tournaments first. Working on contingency plans for state championships, if necessary.
- AISA – Monitoring the situation, developing contingency plans for state championships if necessary.
School Districts
Alabama:
- Phenix City Schools (Central): Continuing as scheduled
- Lee County Schools (Smiths Station): Continuing as scheduled
- Eufaula City Schools (Eufaula): Continuing as scheduled
- Opelika City Schools (Opelika): Continuing as scheduled, will continue to play after Spring Break unless schools are closed.
Georgia:
- Muscogee County Schools (Columbus Public Schools): Meeting tonight on future after GHSA announcement
- Troup County Schools (Callaway, LaGrange, Troup County): All athletic activity suspended. Length to be determined.
- Pacelli: Meeting tonight on future after GHSA announcement
- Brookstone: Meeting tomorrow morning, will update then.
Stay tuned to News 3 and wrbl.com as we get further updates.