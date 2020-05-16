College And Pro Athletes Work Together To Stay Sharp

The COVID 19 Outbreak threw pro athletes schedules out of whack. Many pro teams are slowly starting to open their own facilities. Local pros didn’t have to wait in the Fountain City. Those players have gathered together at Impact Performance, in an effort to make each other better.

“It’s really a lot of help. Having guys around you that can help build up energy, and get after it in the weight room,” said Auburn defensive end Zykevious Walker.

I mean you just gotta take it day by day, I mean you turn the camera you got a bunch of guys in here all trying to just get after it you know,” said Blake River a San Francisco Giants Minor League pitcher.

While they can’t compete in their own sports these athletes have come together to feed that competitive fire.

“We got some guys out here that compete, so it’s kinda of I get that competition of playing baseball, but in a workout form,” said Anfernee Grier an Arizona Diamondbacks Minor League outfielder.

These workouts haven’t been cakewalks. The competitive spirit is alive and well among these guys. Calgary Stampeders player Ucambre Williams went the extra mile to try and win this sprint ending up going through the wall!

“Ah man, you know, it’s a lot of weight moving very fast. It’s kinda hard to stop it. Unfortunately the wall took the worst of it, but hopefully we can get it fixed in the next week,” said Williams.

The extra bonus of these off season workouts at home is the extended brotherhood formed at Impact Performance.

“We’re like a big family man. The guys that come in, they workout, I get facetime calls and text messages all of the time, when they’re back at school and when my pro guys are out, we’ve all become a unit,” said Impact Performance Owner Chason Perry.

If you want to get more information about Impart Performance RX here in Columbus check out their website:

https://impactperformancerx.com/