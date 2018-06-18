Columbus grad Stanton Schorr wins Southeastern Amateur

COLUMBUS, Ga. - Stanton Schorr won the 89th edition of the Southeastern Amateur on Saturday at the Country Club of Columbus.

The Columbus High grad and rising senior at Mercer University is the first local player to win the tournament since 2003 finishing -9 overall.

Schorr started the final round as the leader (-8) and birdied on No. 18 to clinch the win.

"I don't know how many times I played in this tournament probably five or six," Schorr said. " But before that I was a volunteer, I caddied. I've been a part of this tournament for 10 years now so it's cool to finally win it."

Two other Columbus High graduates, Nolan Miller and Ben Carr, also finished in the top 10. Carr shot -5 overall for third place and Miller went even to tie for ninth place. Schorr won the Southeastern Amateur with his mom and dad looking on.

"My dad has just always been there for me," he said. "He's pushed me and I want to win it just as bad for him as I do for myself. I haven't won a golf tournament in I don't even know how long. I had some close calls in college but to do it here in front of the family and all the members is special."