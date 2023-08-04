COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions announce its plans to join American Indoor Football (AIF) for the upcoming 2024 season.

For over 18 years and 17 seasons, the Columbus Lions have been one of the oldest and most experienced arena football franchises. With announcing a new league affiliation and winning their fourth championship, the Lions are excited to bring more competition and enthusiasm to the Lions’ Den.

WRBL News 3 Sports Director Jack Patterson spoke with Lions General Manager Lee Snow, who shared insight into why the team rejoined the AIF and what steps were taken to prepare for bringing an unforgettable 2024 season.

Following the Columbus Lions successful 2023 season, where the team triumphed over opponents 466 to 135, claiming their fourth championship and second undefeated season, the Lions realized the need for more challenges. With cries of Lions fans along with football commentators, the team decided to rejoin AIF for this upcoming 2024 season.

The AIF is ecstatic to welcome the Columbus Lions once again.

“We are thrilled to have the Columbus Lions join the AIF for the upcoming season. With their strong legacy and commitment to excellence, the Columbus Lions will undoubtedly add a new dimension of competitiveness to our league,” said AIF Commissioner John Morris.

“The Columbus Lions have a rich history of success and a passionate fan base, making them a fantastic addition to our roster of teams. We look forward to their participation and the excitement they will bring to the competition.”

With the new addition of the Columbus Lions, the AIF now consists of five teams and plans to expand further. Having over 80 years of experience in arena football, the AIF is looking to make the 2024 season a season that fans and players won’t forget.

Now that the Columbus Lions have officially rejoined the AIF, the league hopes for continuous growth and appeal.

“Adding the Columbus Lions to the AIF is a momentous occasion for us. Their presence will undoubtedly elevate the level of competition in our league, and we are excited to see what they bring to the table,” stated AIF Director of Operations Larry Clark.

“The Columbus Lions have a storied history in indoor football, and their return to the AIF signifies the league’s continuous growth and appeal. We extend a warm welcome to the Lions and are eager to work together to make the 2024 indoor season an unforgettable one for our fans and players.”