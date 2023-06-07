COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions have flown out to a 3-0 start, and they’ve done it in impressive fashion on both sides of the ball. And it all starts with the mentality the team has adopted under new Head Coach Chris McKinney.

The Lions’ start continued last Friday, where they defeated the Southern Steam 58-8. In that game, Marcus Brooks threw 7 touchdowns on the night on 13-14 passing. Droell Greene had 2 pick 6’s in the 1st quarter, part of a 4 interception game for him. This season, it’s been the mentality the Lions take to the field with. Simply put, any team, anytime and anywhere. They are just taking it one week at a time, and it’s paid off so far on the field. You can hear from the team and Head Coach Chris McKinney in the video player above.