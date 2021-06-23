Columbus Lions On A Roll

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions have taken the National Arena League by storm. Columbus lost their first game to the Albany Empire, but since then the Lions have dominated the competition. Columbus has won three straight games at the midpoint of the season and now have a 3-1 overall record.

They are now in a great position to control their own destiny for the NAL Playoffs.

“I looked at the schedule at the beginning of the season. I looked at who we had to play, and where, and when and I thought if we came out this 3-1 we’re sitting pretty. Especially with two tough games. One in Albany and one in Jersey. That was really the plan, that was the goal,” said Head Coach Jason Gibson.

The next game for the Lions is a road game against the Carolina Cobras.